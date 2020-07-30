Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.47 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

