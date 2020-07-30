Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $517.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

