Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,541,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,484,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,625,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

