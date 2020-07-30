Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after buying an additional 569,090 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

