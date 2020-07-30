Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,958 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

CFG opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

