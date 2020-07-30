Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,977 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after buying an additional 409,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,054,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

CF opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

