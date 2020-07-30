Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.