Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 71.7% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 24,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 38,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of SPG opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

