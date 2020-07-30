Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.13% of Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mobile Mini by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 59.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on MINI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

