Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 25,220 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,220 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

