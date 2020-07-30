Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,153 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,631,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,505,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $455.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $426.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $463.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

