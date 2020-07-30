Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 13,690 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 200,333 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.