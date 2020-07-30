Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,353 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

