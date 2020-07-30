Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,781 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in M&T Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

