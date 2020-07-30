Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 30,930 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

