Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 51,742 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,742 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,061,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.