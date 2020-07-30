Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 675 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.54.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $219.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.82 and its 200 day moving average is $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

