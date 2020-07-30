Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.