Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,218 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

