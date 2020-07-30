Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) fell 5.2% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $17.39, 27,559 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 407,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAJ. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Canon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

