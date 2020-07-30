Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target to $5.25

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.85 to $5.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

CWBHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charlotte’s Web has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.