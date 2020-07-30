Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Cara Therapeutics worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,492 shares in the company, valued at $15,623,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $485,529. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

