Centamin PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.