CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

