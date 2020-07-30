Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 5.4% Higher on Strong Earnings

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $37.51, 899,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 476,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

