CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $221,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,917 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,781,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,919,000 after acquiring an additional 404,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 394,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. CGI Inc has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

