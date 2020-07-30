Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.64

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.77. Champion Iron shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 667,803 shares traded.

CIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.11.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

