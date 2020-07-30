China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of China Minsheng Banking in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CMAKY stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others.

