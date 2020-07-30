Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Up 9.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) shot up 9.2% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.19, 249,839 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 221,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 479,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Chuy’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 435,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chuy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

