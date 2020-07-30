Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.49, 8,357,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 4,329,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

