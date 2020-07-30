City Office REIT (CIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.07-1.12 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CIO opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.33. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

