Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

