Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.47. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

