Clean Yield Group Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.60 and a 200 day moving average of $312.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

