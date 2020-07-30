Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.