Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

