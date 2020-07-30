Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY20 guidance at ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock valued at $379,631,418. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

