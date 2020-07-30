CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,867.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.