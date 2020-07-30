Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) vs. TMSR (NYSE:TMSR) Financial Survey

Collier Creek (NYSE:CCH) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Collier Creek and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek N/A 1.35% 1.30% TMSR -2.65% -2.31% -1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collier Creek and TMSR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A TMSR $19.58 million 2.44 -$16.83 million N/A N/A

Collier Creek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TMSR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Collier Creek shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Collier Creek and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collier Creek 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Collier Creek has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMSR has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collier Creek beats TMSR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collier Creek

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors. Collier Creek Holdings was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About TMSR

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

