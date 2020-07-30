Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Up 5.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.82, approximately 2,480,298 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,454,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Cfra cut shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.