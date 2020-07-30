Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of CHCT opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $974.77 million, a P/E ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

