CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CommVault Systems worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.36, a PEG ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.72.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

