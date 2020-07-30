Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.65% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 341.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 27.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.