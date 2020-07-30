Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.57. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

