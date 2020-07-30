Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $1,600.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,154.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $746.28 and a 1-year high of $1,284.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,137.84.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

