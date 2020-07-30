Contrasting Immunovant (IMVT) and Its Rivals

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 146 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Immunovant to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -15.25 Immunovant Competitors $714.85 million $127.11 million -4.58

Immunovant’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Immunovant and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 8 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 1418 4369 8717 401 2.54

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -3,233.58% -158.13% -39.20%

Summary

Immunovant beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

