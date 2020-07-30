Contrasting LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) & TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR)

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TMSR and LF Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A LF Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and LF Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR -2.65% -2.31% -1.28% LF Capital Acquisition N/A 26.66% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMSR and LF Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR $19.58 million 2.44 -$16.83 million N/A N/A LF Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

LF Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TMSR.

Risk & Volatility

TMSR has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LF Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition beats TMSR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

LF Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

