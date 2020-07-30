Contrasting Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OMBP)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vericel alerts:

88.5% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Vericel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vericel has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -22.08, suggesting that its share price is 2,308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -9.39% 5.87% 4.22% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vericel and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 4 0 2.80 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Vericel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $117.85 million 6.41 -$9.66 million $0.18 93.06 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.