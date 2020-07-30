Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Copart by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

