Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.